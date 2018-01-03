Pampa riverbed to host Kathakali festival

Two Kathakali performers at the riverbed of the Pampa at Cherukolpuzha, near Kozhencherry, where a Kathakali festival will be held from January 8 to 14.

more-in

The District Kathakali Club will organise a week-long Kathakali Mela at Cherukolpuzha, near Kozhencherry, from January 8 to 14.

Dileepkumar, programme committee convener, said film actor Nedumudi Venu would inaugurate the event at a specially prepared venue on the sandbed of the Pampa river at Cherukolpuzha at 10 a.m. on Monday. Kathakali Club president Jose Parakkadavil will preside over the inaugural function.

Awards

Mr. Venu will also present the Natya Bharati Award instituted by the club to Inchakkad Ramachandran Pillai. The Ayroor Raman Pillai Award will be presented to N.P. Vijayakrishnan on the occasion.

A special stamp of the Department of Post will be released. Kathakali performance by major troupes in the State will be held in the evenings on all seven days, Mr. Dileepkumar said.

Kathakali workshop

Pathanamthitta municipal chairperson Rejani Pradeep will inaugurate a Kathakali workshop at 9 a.m. on January 9. Kalamandalam Rajeev will lead a Kathakali demonstration for schoolchildren. District Library Council president T.K.G. Nair will inaugurate a Bharathanatyam performance of the students attached to the Natya Bharati Kathakali Centre at Ayroor at 5 p.m.

District panchayat president Annapoornadevi will inaugurate a Kathakali workshop on January 10. T.C. Sunil Dutt will deliver a commemoration speech on veteran Kathakali artiste Oyoor Kochu Govinda Pillai who is celebrating his birth centenary. Kerala Kalamandalam Registrar K.K. Sundaresan will inaugurate ‘Sathamohanam,’ a programme to be staged by the Kerala Kalamandalam on January 12.

Classical dance

Former Vice Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University P.N. Suresh will inaugurate a classical dance festival on January 13. Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas will inaugurate the valedictory meet at 6 p.m. on January 14. P.S. Nair, Ayroor-Cherukolpuzha Hindumatha Maha Mandalam vice president, will preside.