Snakeboat crew wading through knee-deep Pampa waters to reach the Sree Parthasarathy Temple ghats owing to the low water level in the Pampa.—PHOTO: LEJU KAMAL

The water level in the Pampa has dropped to a low even in September-October, affecting drinking water supply in many parts of the river basin.

The storage position in the reservoirs of the Kerala State Electricity Board at Moozhiyar and Kakki is becoming grim owing to poor monsoon, leaving little hope of tailrace water from the Moozhiyar power house.

The poor water level in the Pampa had even affected free movement of snakeboats through the river course at Aranmula this Onam season.

Many snakeboats carrying oarsmen for the Vallasadya at Sree Parthasarathy Temple had to terminate the journey midstream, forcing the crew to wade through knee-deep waters to reach the temple ghats.

Palliyoda Seva Sanghom president K.G. Sasidharan Pillai told The Hindu that it was high time the government implemented a pragmatic river conservation scheme and saved the river system, regarded as the lifeline of central Travancore and Kuttanad.

The Irrigation Department released water in its Maniyar barrage to raise the water level on the race course of Pampa for conducting the Uthrittathi snakeboat regatta.

River degradation

The thickets of grass growing on the riverbed and the surfacing of mud banks are a testimony to the alarming rate of degradation of the Pampa.