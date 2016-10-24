Growing urbanisation and preference for more lucrative cash crops are forcing farmers in Palakkad to fell palmyras.— Photo: K.K. Mustafah

Palmyra trees that once formed part of the cultural and geographical identity of Palakkad are now fast vanishing owing to changes in land use pattern.

Growing urbanisation and preference for more lucrative cash crops are forcing farmers in the district to fell palmyras that added depth and meaning to O.V. Vijayan’s magnum opus Khasakinte Ithihasam .

The growing number of brick kilns across the district see the remaining palmyras as a source of fuel. Farmers are also blaming lack of sufficient tree climbers as the reason for the dwindling number of palmyras. Scientifically known as Borassus flabellifer, palmyras once contributed a major share of the agricultural revenue of the district.

Normally growing up to 30 metres, the species is known for surviving extreme weather conditions and they live up to a 100 years. It is also largely disease-free and demands little or no maintenance. Scientists suggest its promotion as a key species to combat global warming and climate change.

“Most writers of Palakkad have mentioned palmyras in their works. They have also portrayed it as a cultural, heritage, and literary icon of the district,” environmentalist P.S. Panicker said.

As per a report prepared by Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB), shift to other crops, difficulty in finding tree climbers, and the disappearance of the once-thriving palmyra-based industries have sounded the death knell for the tree in the State.

Once an integral part of the rural livelihood of Palakkad, palmyra-based products are now losing their appeal despite their unique dietary and nutritional qualities.

Lack of awareness, promotion, and market availability are the main villains.

Varied products

Promoters of the tree say that the medicinal properties ascribed to many parts of the tree could be exploited effectively to promote products such as palmyra toddy, akkani (a sweet drink made from the processed sap), nongu (palmyra nut) palm sugar, and palm jaggery.

Edible items that could be made from its fruit include jaggery, colas, sugar, syrup, candy, confectionery and sherbet. “More than as a cultural identity, it must be protected and promoted as a tree that can withstand future climate change,” said K.G. Kannadas, a farmer from Muthalamada.