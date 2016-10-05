The parallel road to Paliyekkara Toll plaza on NH 47, which was closed by the toll company on Tuesday.— Photo: K.K. Najeeb

Human Rights activists to approach court

Inviting much ire of the people, the parallel road to the Paliyekkara toll plaza, which was opened two days before after the intervention of District Collector, was closed again on Tuesday.

The toll plaza authorities closed the road with police protection.

If cars could have passed through the small gap between the iron bars that blocked the entrance earlier, only two wheelers will be able to use the way now. By using the parallel road, vehicles can enter the National Highway 47 without paying toll.

Memorandum

Earlier, human Rights activists had given memorandum to District Collector demanding opening of the parallel road to the toll plaza. It was a long-pending demand of the local people and human rights activists to remove the blockade at the parallel road to the plaza. They said that it was people’s right to use the parallel road without paying toll.

The District Collector had given directions to the project director to take legal proceedings to remove the blockade.

However, unknown people removed the iron bars, which blocked the parallel road on Sunday. After that all kinds of vehicles started using the parallel road.

The iron bars were installed by toll authorities to block vehicles using parallel road by not paying toll. The Guruvayur Infrastructure company produced court orders for the support of its action to block the road.

Human rights activists are planning to approach court to remove the blockade at the parallel road.

Aam Admi Party State convenor C.R. Neelakandan in a press conference here on Tuesday alleged that the Pinarayi government was acting like an agent of the toll company.

“By closing the parallel road, the rights of the people have been violated. The road, which was opened following the direction of the District Collector, was closed again after high political pressure. The government and ministers are standing for the BOT company. The government should take immediate steps to open the parallel road, which is the right of the people,” he said.

The Aam Admi Party threatened to intensify its agitation if the government failed to take immediate action.

However, District Collector A. Kausigan denied that he gave order to open the parallel road.

He said that his order was misinterpreted by some people.

He said he just handed order the court direction to the National Highway Project Director seeking action after investigation into the closing of the parallel road.

The Human Rights activists alleged that the District Collector did a somersault following pressure from higher ups.