TDB member Ajay Tharayil offering Jeevitha to Malikappuram Devi Temple, in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu and Melsanthi Manu Namboodiri, on Sunday.

The Malikappuram Devi Temple has got a new Jeevitha, a palanquin-type decorated carriage, for carrying the presiding deity during customary processions like the Vilakkinezhunnellathu.

The Jeevitha was kept before the sopanam of the Malikappuram Devi Temple by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member Ajay Tharayil as his offering to the deity on Sunday morning.

Chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevararu and head priest (Melsanthi) Manu Namboodiri blessed the occasion.

Mr. Tharayil said the Jeevitha would replace the elephant in various processions to be held at the Devi Temple hereafter.

He said the Jeevitha was made by a master craftsman at Perisserry, near Chengannur.

Annadanam

The TDB member said the Annadanam launched by the board at its new Annadana Mandapams at the Sannidhanam and Pampa was progressing well.

As many as 2 lakh people had already partook of the Annadanam by Saturday evening, he said.

He said all steps had been taken to ensure the quality of food served, cleanliness and hygiene in the dining hall and kitchens at Pampa and the Sannidhanam.

Asked about the reports on the alleged attempts made by certain commercial lobby to sabotage the TDB Annadanam, Mr. Tharayil said the board had taken necessary steps to check any such move.