As part of National Energy Conservation programme

NTPC, Kayamkulam, in association with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the Kerala government, conducted a painting competition for schoolchildren in the State and Lakshadweep recently. The contest was held as part of the National Energy Conservation programme of the Union Ministry of Energy.

A. Salu of Nirmala Bhavan Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, stood first in category A (Class IV to VI) followed by Adit Dinesh from Government Upper Primary School, Cheruvannur, Kozhikode, and Ashik Anil from Viswa Bharathi Public School, Neyyattinkara. The first prize in category B (Class VII to IX) was secured by Avanthika P. from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Chala, Kannur. Nikhila P. from St. Theresas Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Kannur, and Fidal T. from CHM Higher Secondary School, Alayavoor, Kannur, secured the second and third places respectively.

The first, second and third prize winners in each group were given cash prize of Rs.20,000; 15,000 and 10,000 respectively. Ten students from each category were also given consolation prizes of Rs.5,000, according to a press release.