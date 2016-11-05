Dispute between farmers, millers had hit the process recently

Paddy procurement is in progress at various places in the district. Supplyco has procured about 1.8 lakh tonnes of paddy during the ongoing harvest season so far, a senior official of Supplyco told The Hindu on Friday. About 1.5 lakh tonnes more was expected to be procured from the district during the current season of procurement ending December 31 this year.

Certain disputes between farmers and representatives of millers who collect the paddy from the farmland had affected the procurement process during the past few days. At a meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday with the stakeholders, it was decided to lift paddy from the fields at Purakkad, a place hit by the non-cooperation of the millers’ agents.

Cause of dispute

The millers had been complaining that the quality of paddy received from some of the padasekharams was not up to the mark. Their contention was that the stipulated quantity of rice won’t be available upon milling of the sub-standard paddy. The millers are bound to give 68 kg of rice for every 100 kg of paddy collected from the farmers. On the other hand, farmers were of the view that pressurising tactics were being employed by the agents. The onset of rains would play havoc with the procurement process if the paddy lots were not lifted on time.