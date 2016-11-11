Survey conducted in Alappuzha using modern tools

Paddy cultivation in 601 hectares in the district has been affected by pest attack and weeds, according to estimates prepared by the Department of Agriculture. The estimates were prepared recently after conducting a survey using modern tools such as helicam.

Elappulli, a disease-affecting leaves of the plant, caused damage to the crop in 350 hectares in Ambalappuzha and Punnapra. Farming in 176 ha has been affected by pest attack while weeds caused damage to crops in 75 ha. The survey to assess the loss to crops was conducted in the presence of farmers.

Compensation

The data will be handed over to the respective Krishi officers who will receive applications from farmers for compensation announced by the government. The compensation would be credited in the bank accounts of farmers, according to officials.