Communist Party of India (CPI) State unit secretary Kanam Rajendran has said that he does not believe that the State government’s pact with self-financing colleges (SFCs) on medical admission has been made after sufficient deliberations and homework.

Speaking after inaugurating a public meeting as part of the 20th State Conference of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) here on Saturday, he said the pact was not flawless, but within the limited time and in comparison to the previous government’s pacts, it was a much better deal.

“With this pact, which has kept in mind the students from economically poor background, the number of students who can study for Rs.25,000 fee has increased. The LDF government has also taken a strong stand saying that the colleges cannot collect donations from students. The J.M. James committee has also sent notices to two colleges for violations,” he said.

Criticising the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) protests over the self-financing college issue, he said that it should not forget what happened during the past five years and that it was A.K. Antony who started self-financing colleges in the State.

He said the LDF government should bring in legislation to control the self-financing managements.

“We can’t expect the Modi government which works for the market forces to bring in a legislation of that nature,” he said.