The Ayyankali Memorial Arts and Science College is observing International Ozone Day on September 23 at the college by organising various programmes in association with the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment.

College Principal B. Mridula Nair said on Wednesday that the programmes will be inaugurated by Kodikunnil Suresh, MP.

After the inaugural function, Mar Baselios Institute of Technology director V.S. Jayakumar will speak on “Ozone layer: protecting the life on earth.”

General secretary of the Kerala Academy of Science K.G. Ajit Kumar will speak on “Ozone and climate: Montreal Protocol”. There will be an intercollegiate quiz competition with cash prizes for the winners.