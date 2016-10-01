The total value of the assets of the Nair Service Society (NSS) is more than Rs.145 crore. The Income and Expenditure Statement and balance sheet presented at a delegates’ meet at the NSS headquarters here on Friday shows that the NSS has movable and immovable properties valued at Rs.145,01,80,175.

As per the report presented by treasurer M. Sasikumar, NSS has a total income of Rs.90,90,50,942, including the opening balance, and an expenditure of Rs.76,50,23,366, with reserves of Rs.6,28,25,009 during the period in consideration.

E-kendras

Addressing the meeting, general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair said the NSS would start Asraya E Kendras at the Karayogam level.

These units would be part of the women empowerment initiatives of the NSS. The NSS envisaged commencement of 5,000 Asraya E-Kendras this year, he said.