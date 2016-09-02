Over 50 women contract sanitation workers of Alappuzha TD Medical College were remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

The workers were arrested on Wednesday after they blocked the highway as part of their agitation demanding regularisation. They were sent to jail in Thiruvananthapuram, reportedly in the absence of facilities for accommodating so many women in jails in Alappuzha.

The workers had been on an indefinite agitation since July 14 in front of the office of the Superintendent at the hospital. They had moved over to the highway and staged dharna in a bid to invite the attention of the concerned. The police had removed over 70 women who participated in the dharna.