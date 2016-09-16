There is no effective mechanism to address the issue of anaemia among school-going tribal children in Attappady.—Photo: K.K. Mustafah

Children aged above six years found most vulnerable

Hardly a week after R. Manikandan, 12, of Swarnapirivu tribal colony at Sholayur in Attappady died of anaemia, Health Department officials have confirmed that anaemia and malnutrition still exist in the tribal belt, especially among children aged above six years.

Health workers have prepared a list of over 3,000 anaemic tribal children requiring immediate attention.

Though pregnant women and children below the age of six are getting nutritious meal a day under the community kitchen programme, there was no effective mechanism to address the issue of anaemia among school-going tribal children.

Death of Manikandan has prompted tribal organisations to demand a governmental intervention among school-going tribal children to avoid similar incidents.

In the case of Manikandan, a Class 8 student of Government Tribal Higher Secondary School at Sholayur, the death occurred due to the lack of timely diagnosis and treatment.

“Infant mortality has reduced considerably in the recent years because of targeted interventions. However, the prevailing frightening situation demands quick intervention on school-going children. They must be provided with nutritious meals and better medical facilities,” said tribal activist K.A. Ramu.

In most of the tribal schools of the locality, the system of providing breakfast to needy children stopped in the recent months due to lack of sufficient funds.

The Health Department is yet to take any steps to fill the existing vacancies of junior health volunteers in different schools. Earlier, these volunteers who work on meagre honorariums had contributed significantly in addressing poverty and malnutrition.

Many vacancies of government-deputed scheduled tribe promoters also remaining vacant.

“The recent death points to the collective failure of 26 government departments which coordinate tribal welfare measures in Attappady. Authorities must have to improve community outreach services to identify high-risk children and ensure them proper care,” said Rajendra Prasad of tribal welfare organisation Thambu.

“As far as Attappady is concerned, long-term solutions like restoring the alienated agricultural lands of tribals and providing them with basic irrigation still remain on paper. Group farming projects focussing on pulses and millets are yet to be initiated. Short-term measures are a myth, mainly due to lack of coordination, corruption and indifference of the officials,” said Mr. Ramu.