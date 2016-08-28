The Kerala High Court has set aside a government order removing the chairman of the State branch of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), dissolving its executive committee and various district committees, and appointing the respective district collectors as administrators of the society.

The court issued the order while allowing a writ petition filed by Sunil C. Cherian, former chairman and other office-bearers of the society.

The court observed that the Governor was the ex-officio president of the society. The power for superseding the society could not be exercised by the Governor, in the absence of any power conferred on him by the statute or the rules made there under.

Even if the impugned order was passed by the government with the concurrence of the Governor, it was of no consequence. The State and branch committees of the society were under the control and supervision of the managing body of the society. It was for the managing body to take appropriate action against the State and district branches of the society on a complaint, the court observed.

The State government submitted that it had ordered a quick verification into a complaint of financial irregularities allegedly committed by the chairman. The government later ordered a Crime Branch probe on the basis of the recommendation of the Vigilance.

The chairman, executive committee, and district committees of the society had been removed for conducting an effective Crime Branch investigation. In fact, the order was passed with the approval of the Governor. The government could not be a mute spectator to allegations of corruption and nepotism in an organisation under the patronage of the Governor.

The petitioners contended that the State government had no authority to meddle in the affairs of the State branch of the society under the Indian Red Cross Society Act.

The Assistant Solicitor General, appearing for the Centre, also argued that going by the scheme of the Act, the State government had no authority to supersede the State and district branches of the society. The power could only be exercised by the managing body of the society.