Thiruvananthapuram, October 9, 2016
Updated: October 9, 2016 07:53 IST

Oppn. plans offensive against Jayarajan

  • Special Correspondent
Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan
The Opposition United Democratic Front is set to mount an offensive against Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan following his bid to appoint his nephew as the head of a State-owned public sector undertaking.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday wrote to the Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, demanding an inquiry into the appointment of Communist party of India (Marxist) leaders’ kin to key positions in public sector undertakings.

He sought a probe into the appointment of Mr. Jayarajan’s nephew and Member of Parliament P.K. Sreemathy’s son P.K. Sudheer as Managing Director of the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises. (Ms. Sreemathy’s sister is married to Mr. Jayarajan).

Deepthi, wife of his brother’s son, was appointed managing director of Clay and Ceramics Ltd, Kannur, and Sooraj Ravindran, grandson of the late E.K. Nayanar, as managing director of the Kinfra Film and Video Park, Mr. Chennithala said.

He also demanded a probe into the appointment of Jeeva Anand, son of Anathalavattom Anandan, president of the CITU and State committee member, as managing director of the Kinfra Apparel Park, and Unnikrishnan, son of CPI(M) leader Koliyakode Krishnan Nair, as general manager of Kinfra.

He said the appointments were a criminal offence under Section 13(1) (d) of the 1988 anti-corruption legislation and a case should be filed.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran demanded the resignation of Mr. Jayarajan.

Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union workers waved black flags at several places at Mr. Jayarajan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in protest against the latter’s failure to take action against the Minister.

According to private television channels, the Chief Minister pulled up the Minister for his deviations.

