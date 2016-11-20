Minister for Local Self Governments K.T. Jaleel at a conference on democratic decentralisation at Mulangunnathukavu, near Thrissur, on Saturday.—Photo: K.K. Najeeb

Minister for Local-Self Government K.T. Jaleel has said the issues faced by the marginalised can be addressed better through decentralisation of power.

He was addressing a four-day international conference on democratic decentralisation at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) at Mulangunnathukavu, near here, on Saturday.

“That is why decentralisation is gaining priority in democratic countries,” he added.

“Decentralised governance had been a basic concept of rural society in our county since Vedic period,” he noted. “Mahatma Gandhi upheld the necessity of establishing village autonomy through Gram Swaraj, which provides maximum power to panchayats. Though Jawaharlal Nehru tried to rejuvenate Panchayati Raj System in the first Five Year Plan itself, it was with the 73rd and 74th amendment to the Constitution that Panchayati Raj became a reality,” Mr. Jaleel said. “After two decades of this amendment, it is high time to evaluate the existing system,” the Minister added.

“The People’s Plan was a remarkable experiment in decentralisation of powers to local governments with focus on local planning. It ensured greater participation of people in governance,” Mr. Jaleel said.

Around 300 delegates from various countries are participating in the four-day conference. The theme of the conference is ‘marginalisation, poverty and decentralisation.’ Unicef Kerala chief Job Zachariah launched a postgraduate diploma course in child-friendly governance initiated by KILA with Unicef.