Three days after a woman endosulfan victim committed suicide at Mullaria near here, one more endosulfan victim from the district died on Monday.

K. Narayani, 56, wife of the late Appukuttan, of Thadathil locality in Pullur village died at the Pariyaram Medical College hospital in Kannur, sources here said.

Narayani, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, figured on the official list of endosulfan victims.

She is survived by three daughters.

K. Rajeevi, 62, who had been suffering from severe body ache due to undiagnosed diseases, attributed to spraying of the pesticide in Bellur village, committed suicide at Kalari locality near Mullaria, some 20 km from here on Friday.