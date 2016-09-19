The Uthrittathi Ooruchutti Vallamkali carrying the Simhavahanam of the diety at the Kumaranalloor Devi temple from the temple ghat on Sunday.

Uthrittathi Ooruchutti Vallamkali held at Kumaranalloor

The Uthrittathi Ooruchutti Vallamkali at Kumaranalloor was held with piety and pomp, marking the formal conclusion of the Onam festivities on Sunday.

Legend has it that on this day, the deity at the Kumaranalloor Devi Temple goes to bless her devotees of the land.

The Simhavahanam of the Devi is carried on a Palliyodam from the temple ghats through the river and the interwoven rivulets to return by the evening. The Devi is given a grand reception by the devotees.

Sunday’s festival commenced by 9 a.m. when the Simhavahanam was placed on Kottaparamban, an Odi class country boat. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K. Suresh Kurup, both MLAs, P.R. Sona, Kottayam municipal chairman, N. Hari, BJP district president and others were present on the occasion.

The main boat carrying the Simhavahanam was accompanied by the local people in scores of canoes.

From the temple ghat, the boats took the Neelimangalam, Chavittuvari, Nattassery route to reach Sooryakaladi Mana where the deity was given a grand reception.

Back to sanctum

From there the boats took the Edathil Manappuram, Nagambadom, Chumgom, Pulikkuttissery, Kudamaloor route to return to the temple ghat from where the Simhavahanam was taken back to the sanctum.

The festival was organised by the various NSS Karayogams and the local community.