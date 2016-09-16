Onam was celebrated with traditional fervour at Sabarimala on Wednesday. A large number of devotees as well as the staff on duty and workers at the holy hillock partook off the Onasadya (feast) held at the Sannidhanam after Utchapuja. Temple chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevararu, accompanied by Melsanthi S.E. Sankaran Namboodiri, inaugurated the Onasadya by serving the feast on a plantain leaf spread before a ceremonial lamp.

Manikantadas from Chittar who has been offering the Onasadya at Sabarimala over the past six decades had hosted the feast at the Sannidhanam this time too.

Onakodi

All the priests at Sabarimala were presented with ‘onakkodi’ (new clothes) on the Thiruvonam day. The devaswom employees offered a feast to the devotees at Sabarimala on Thursday.

Special rituals

Sahasrakalasabhishekom, Ashtabhishekom, Udayasthamanapuja, Padipuja, and Pushpabhishekom were the special rituals performed at the Ayyappa temple on Wednesday and Thursday.

The temple will be closed only after the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Kanni on September 21 evening.

Pilgrim dead

A 78-year-old pilgrim, K. Gopalakrishnan of LIC Colony at Thanchavur in Tamil Nadu, died of heart attack at Sabarimala on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ayyappa Seva Sanghom volunteers shifted the body to Pampa and from there it was taken to Thanchavur.