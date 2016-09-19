Heritage enthusiast to conduct travel expedition for parents and children

After conducting a number of heritage walks for children in Bengaluru, sculptor and storyteller Aparna Vinod is on a new mission.

Founder of The Craft Caravan, which designs learning curriculum and conducts art-based learning workshops for children, Aparna is set to lead two rounds of travel expedition for parents and children on the banks of the Bharathapuzha, which flows through Palakkad, Malappuram and Thrissur.

“Though born and brought up in the Kolar Gold Fields, my childhood fascinations revolved around the Bharathapuzha, which flowed through my mother’s native place. Each train journey to the Palakkad village provided me numerous glimpses of the river and so I started reading and learning history, myths and legends about the second largest river in Kerala,” said Aparna in an interaction with The Hindu .

“The first journey will begin on October 3 and end on October 9. The second will begin on October 22 and end on October 28. These will be primarily art trails and that too on a treasure trove of culture. As far as children are concerned, these will be journeys riddled with awe-inspiring experiences and learning,” she said.

Arts and crafts

Participants can try their hands at arts and crafts unique to the countryside. They can meet local artistes and artisans apart from getting immersed in the rich heritage on the banks of the river.

“We are planning similar trips as children can imbibe traditions and history apart from meeting indigenous craftsmen. The trips will help children to engage with architecture, art, gastronomy, history, houses, literature, and heritage,” Aparna said.

The Blue Yonder, the Puduchery-based responsible tourism organisation, is associating with Aparna in organising the trips.

Children and their parents who wish to participate in the Nila trips may reach the organisers at ph: 7339157676 and 9886053286. e-mail: welcome@ theblueyonder.com