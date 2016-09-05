Kanhangad Sankaran Namboodiri during a WhatsApp class at his home in Palakkad on Sunday. — PHOTO: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The group ‘Sangeethopasana’ started by Kanhangad Sankaran Namboodiri is on a 240-day mission to promote the maestro’s works.

At a time when WhatsApp has been redefining inter-personal communication, a 50-year-old musician here has been using it for a unique purpose: promoting Muthuswami Dikshithar, the legendary poet- composer and one of the trinity of Carnatic music.

The WhatsApp group, ‘Sangeethopasana,’ started by musician and researcher Kanhangad Sankaran Namboodiri in April to mark the 240th birth anniversary of Dikshithar, is now on a 240-day mission to collect and promote all the known and unknown compositions by the maestro, who was born in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu.

The compositions would be distributed among talented singers to procure clear renditions in perfect audio form for promoting on social media platforms.

The group had the support of music aficionados, researchers, singers and composers right from the beginning.

“It was one of my students who suggested the possibility of using WhatsApp as a medium to connect with Dikshithar lovers. The response is overwhelming. After the 240-day mission, we are planning to compile the works both in book and audio formats. They would also be propagated on social media,’’ said Mr. Namboodiri told The Hindu .

An alumnus of Chembai Memorial Music College here, Mr. Namboodiri left his native place Kanhangad about 18 years ago and settled in Palakkad to teach Carnatic music. He also runs other WhatsApp groups promoting Carnatic music, Malayalam poetry and Indian mythology.

“Sangeethopasana is aiming to promote the legacy of Dikshithar in all possible ways. His compositions, of which around 500 are commonly known, are noted for their contemplative nature,” said Mr. Namboodiri.

“It’s not uncommon to find musicians networking actively on social media. But we have thought in a different way to promote the rich legacy of Dikshithar,” he said.

The musician’s compositions are known for their philosophical content and literary grandeur.