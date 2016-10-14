: A rubber oil tanker overturned at Chalingal on the Kasaragod-Kanhangad National Highway stretch on Thursday.

The accident occurred at 6.30 p.m. when the driver of the tanker, proceeding from Mangaluru to Kochi, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a slopy curve at Chalingal, some 8 km north of Kanhangad, a senior police officer said.

Oil spilt

Rubber oil spilt from the tanker onto the road forcing the authorities to divert traffic through the arterial road linking the coastal State highway.

The police officer said the truck crew escaped with minor injuries. They have been hospitalised.