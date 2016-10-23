A meeting of officials of the Agriculture, Irrigation and other departments, convened at the Collectorate recently, discussed various issues confronting paddy farmers.

The meeting authorised the Principal Krishi Officer to make arrangements for supply of shell lime to farmers for reducing the acidity of the soil.

The alkaline substance would be made available in advance for preparing the fields for the next crop.

The government has imposed curbs on sale of pesticides, as it has been found that their application has exceeded by 10 to 15 per cent in many of the paddy fields in the State.

The presence of farm-friendly pests, which destroy harmful pests, has been on the decline because of excessive application of pesticides, according to the officials.

Soil health cards will be distributed to farmers next month with a view to helping them to treat the soil suitably. Issues related to availability of harvesting machines were discussed at the meeting.

A report on the condition of the harvesting machines in the possession of the government will be prepared. Arrangements will be made to provide training to selected farmers for servicing the machines.

Repair kits will be made available at the district level and an expert team will be formed at the State level.

Farmers who abstain from farming during a particular crop season will not be removed from the eligibility list for providing subsidy for subsequent crops.

The government has already issued orders for the same.

An expert committee consisting of farmers and others will report on the periodic hike required in handling charges for paddy procurement.

The issue is expected to be settled soon. A project to clean up canals will be taken up under the Haritha Keralam project.