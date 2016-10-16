Film: The Girl on the Train

Director: Tate Taylor

Cast: Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux

After Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl , Paula Hawkins emerged on the literary scene in 2015 to grab the mystery thriller spotlight. And as Hollywood is wont to do, the book was turned into a big-budget film.

For its part, the film greatly differs from the book: right from shifting the story to New York from London and even the introduction of a new character: Martha (played by Lisa Kudrow). Perhaps, the book’s internal monologues were too difficult to execute on screen. But in any case, writer Erin Cressida Wilson manages to capture most of the impact of Hawkins’ book.

Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) lives in her head. She’s obsessed with her ex-husband, Tom (Justin Theroux) who left her for another woman, Anna (Rebecca Ferguson). Despite being fired a year ago, Rachel takes the same train every day in order to get a glimpse of the home she’s no longer part of. And during her rides, she’s found another fixation: the Hipwell couple, Megan (Haley Bennett) and Scott (Luke Evans). The crux of the film is to uncover the mystery behind Megan’s disappearance, while Rachel tries to come to grips with her own self-destruction.

Perhaps what’s best about Tate Taylor’s directorial venture, is the film’s nonchalant violence and the actors’ execution of it.

Right from one character pounding an unsuspecting woman’s head into the floor, to another driving a corkscrew into the neck of a deserving victim. There’s just enough blood to make the gore-lovers revel and the squeamish squirm.

The Girl on the Train won’t make you feel empathetic towards its characters writhing in their own misery. Neither Rachel’s struggle with alcoholism and self-hate, nor Megan’s unresolved demons will cause the batting of an eyelid.

But the sheer uncertainty of what’s to happen next will keep eyes glued to the screen, waiting for the truth to be revealed. And when it does come to light, the end is satisfying enough.

Watch The Girl on the Train without expecting Gone Girl ’s psychological warfare strategies or even performances like the protagonist played by Rosamund Pike.

If you don’t make the comparison, you won’t be disappointed.

Deborah Cornelious

Bottomline:The film is deliciously uncomfortable, but it’s that cringing that makes it laudable