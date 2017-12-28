Ockhi: UDF seeks special package

more-in

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Wednesday demanded a special rehabilitation package for the coastal areas that were hit by Cyclone Ockhi, including a comprehensive scheme to be jointly implemented by the Union and State governments for the construction of sea walls.

The UDF delegation, led by KPCC president M.M. Hassan and other coalition leaders, met the Union government team which is now on a fact-finding mission post-Ockhi and submitted a memorandum presenting the Opposition’s recommendations

The UDF delegation said that the intensity of the Ockhi disaster was felt in the coastal areas because of the absence of basic infrastructure for initiating relief and rescue operations in the event of cyclones and tsunamis. Even normal routine procedures to be followed during times of such disasters were ignored. The poor quality of various development works undertaken in the coastal areas also contributed to the wide impact. The lack of coordination between the government departments was exposed during the cyclone.

The delegation wanted a revamp of the early warning systems utilising modern technology to disseminate information. It also wanted the Centre to review the rules that prevented the Coast Guard from going beyond 12 nautical miles in the sea since it prevented its fleet from initiating rescue operations and reaching the accident spot on time.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala could not lead the delegation as he was visiting the families of those who died in the Changaramkulam boat accident. A KPCC statement said Mr. Chennithala spoke to the Central team leader Vipin Mallik over phone.