Ockhi-hit get compensation from State

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday disbursed compensation to the families of fishermen from the district who were killed in Cyclone Ockhi.

Compensation to the tune of ₹22 lakh each, which included an assistance of ₹2 lakh sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and the remaining amount released by the State government, were disbursed to 102 dependants of 25 fishermen.

The victims included those from Vizhinjam, Kottukal, Karumkulam, Poovar, Kulathoor, and Muttathara villages. Of the compensation, the State government’s share will be maintained as fixed deposits in the treasury in the names of the beneficiaries for five years. It will be divided among the parents, wife, children, and unwed sisters of the deceased fishermen. They will receive the interest amount of the deposits every month. Mr. Vijayan said the government was committed to help them tide over the loss of their breadwinners.

He said the government would strive to provide jobs to one member of each family. In the case of the missing, the government would soon provide a similar compensation. Until the release of the entire amount, the families would be provided an amount equivalent to the monthly interest of the compensation. Fishermen who were seriously injured and were unable to venture to the sea would be duly compensated and rehabilitated, he said. The Fisheries Department would collect the details of fish workers who set sail from various places and relay information and warnings about adverse weather conditions, he said. Steps would be adopted with the support of the ISRO to track the fishing vessels.