Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman said on Saturday that it was the responsibility of society to ensure that children were weaned away from criminal activities and brought to the mainstream.

He was inaugurating a government observation home built by the Social Welfare Department at Mayithara in Cherthala.

Criminal instincts were linked to the social background, the Minister said, recalling a recent social media post which focused on an attack perpetrated by a group of mischievous boys against a Dalit student reportedly for having achieved high grades.

The new building, constructed at a cost of Rs.92.60 lakh, can accommodate 35 children.

Earlier, the children’s home and the observation home were functioning in the same building. The children’s home was renovated, spending Rs.29.98 lakh.

District panchayat president G. Venugopal presided over the function. Kanjikuzhy block panchayat president Sinimol Soman, Cherthala south panchayat president V.A.Sethulakshmi and others were present.