The newly awarded aided arts and science college under Nair Service Society (NSS) management at Pattambi will start functioning during the 2016-17 academic year.

According to NSS mouthpiece Service , the college was sanctioned by the UDF government and the no objection certificate was issue by the current LDF government. The college has come up on a 42-acre campus at Parakkalam in Pattambi taluk in Palakkad district.

The NSS college will provide undergraduate programmes in English Literature, Botany and Commerce (Finance).