In a fresh affidavit to Supreme Court, the government changed its earlier stand of supporting the restriction on entry to women devotees.

The Kerala government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Sabarimala temple's sanctum sanctorum "should" be thrown open to women of all ages to enter and worship.

The State's stand was vehemently opposed by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which said the government cannot change its stand according to its convenience.

In November 2007, the then LDF government led by Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan had filed an affidavit favouring the entry of women into the temple. The successive UDF government by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, however, supported the restriction on entry to women devotees.

After coming back to power, the present LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan filed an additional affidavit supporting the stand of the then UDF government.

Today, the State government said it has changed its position and said it will stand by the original stand undertaken in the November 2007 original affidavit favouring women's entry into the temple.

The Board appealed to a three judge bench led by Justice Dipak Misra to refer the case to a Constitution Bench.

The deity's mythical foster-father, the Raja of Panthala, also opposed the State's latest position, saying the public faith in the customs and legend of the temple is "deep-rooted".

The Supreme Court on February 12, questioned the practice of banning women from Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, and wondered if man-made customs can prescribe such prohibition when “the God does not discriminate between men and women”.

The Bench has scheduled the case for hearing on February 20.