The two concurrent novices training camps conducted for the naval cadets at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here concluded on Saturday evening.

The camps named ‘Rookie’ and ‘Barracuda’ held from October 5 for Naval Orientation Course (NOC) and the second term INA course (B.Tech.) cadets culminated with a camp fire at the academy on the fourth day.

As many as 326 cadets, including 24 women and three International Naval cadets from friendly foreign countries, participated in these camps, a press release issued by the INA said on Sunday.

The camp was aimed at developing physical endurance, mental hardiness, dedication, and camaraderie in cadets under stressful environment, it said.

All cadets undertook endurance runs, land navigation exercises, obstacle course, small arms firing, tent pitching, whaler rigging, whaler sailing, and raft punting in Kavvayi backwaters near the INA campus.

The cadets were divided into groups and they competed for the camp banner, the INA said. On the concluding day, the cadets participated in triathlon where the trainees had to participate in a difficult multi-terrain run of over 10 km in full battle gear followed by an obstacle course run and swimming, the release said.

‘Daredevil’ squadron of the INA won the camp banners for both camp ‘Rookie’ and ‘Barracuda.’ Rear Admiral M.D. Suresh, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, INA, was present at the camp fire function.