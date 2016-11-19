Only three people turned up for an interview conducted here recently to recruit dog catchers under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Programme in the district.

The interview was for appointing dog catchers in 12 centres where the ABC programme will be implemented by the district panchayat jointly with the Animal Welfare Department. Now the authorities have decided to appoint the recruits in two centres, where facilities for surgery have already been set up.

Shortage of dog catchers had also affected the END (Early Neutering of Dogs) programme meant to sterilise puppies.

Many local bodies seem to be clueless about a solution even as the stray dog menace is increasing day by day, with several cases reported from various parts of the district each day.

