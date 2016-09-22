Normal train services resumed on the Kollam-Kayamkulam section from 9.15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Many trains had been cancelled and traffic regulated through a single line since 12.15 a.m. on Tuesday following the derailment of a freight train at Mararithottam. Nine wagons of the train went off the line, damaging tracks and uprooting several towers that supply power to the system.

A railway spokesman said the up-track was restored by about 1 a.m. on Wednesday and the electrical system restored by 8 a.m. After test runs, traffic was resumed but speed restrictions have been imposed on the restored section and will be in force till an announcement. The spokesman said that all the cancelled trains on the section were being restored.

However, in view of the speed restriction in force, many trains, including long-distance ones, were rescheduled on Wednesday. The spokesman said that apart from those originating from Thiruvananthapuram or down south, rescheduling was carried out from origin stations such as Chennai Central and Mangaluru Central.

Train 12602 Mangaluru Central–Chennai Central Mail, scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 1.25 p.m. on Wednesday, was rescheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 2.25 p.m. owing to late running of the pairing train. Train 22639 Chennai Central–Alappuzha Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 8.45 p.m. on Wednesday, was rescheduled to leave Chennai Central at 9.50 p.m.

Speed restrictions will be in force in restored section till further announcement.