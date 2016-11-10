Though all post offices in the district including the Head Post Offices remained open, there were no transactions on Wednesday. People had reached the HPO in large numbers in the morning in the hope of getting the withdrawn higher denomination currency notes exchanged. But due to lack of cash in the lower denominations, there were no transactions.

Postal authorities also said there were also no formal directions from higher officers with regard to the details on the exchange provision on Tuesday. All transactions including money orders, deposits and sale of postal stationeries were also kept suspended at the HPO and other post offices across the district. There was only despatch and distribution of mail.

The authorities also said that following directions arriving in the evening, the provision to exchange the withdrawn higher denomination notes would start from Thursday. But this was again subject to availability of new denomination currency notes from the State Bank of India chest.