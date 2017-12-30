No toll for PWD works: Minister

more-in

The policy of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is not to collect toll for roads, bypasses, bridges, and flyovers constructed by it, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran has said.

The State government has no authority on the toll being collected on roads, bypasses, flyovers and bridges constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or other agencies under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) across the State.

State to intervene

But, Mr. Sudhakaran said, the State government will intervene to put pressure on the Centre to avoid toll.

He said while the previous UDF government had insisted on toll for road projects, the LDF government had taken steps to withdraw toll.

The government had lifted toll at S.N. Junction, Irumbanam, Airport-Seaport road, and two bridges on the national highway. The toll at the Panniyankara, Edapally, Palarivattom, and Eroor flyovers had also been lifted.

The State government was thinking of lifting toll for 14 bridges under the PWD, the PWD Minister said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the MPs from the State should take steps and support the government to correct the toll policy of the Union government.