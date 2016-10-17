Pokkali, a paddy variety grown in waterlogged fields, has a geographical indication tag and has high demand in the domestic and international rice markets. But the environment-friendly cultivation is facing heavy odds. The labour-intensive farming is yet to gain the confidence of farmers though government agencies have been trying to draw people to the traditional farming practice.

The Pokkali farms at Maruvakkad, situated on the borders of Alappuzha and Ernakulam, present a typical picture of the realities in the sector. The padasekharam (cluster of farms) extends to 400 acres, including fallow land. About 260 acres is suitable for Pokkali farming, but only 20 acres are under cultivation now, says Francis Kalathungal, head of the Pokkali Samrakshana Samithi, an organisation formed to protect the interests of farmers.

The State had about 25,000 acres of Pokkali fields 15 years ago.

The area has reduced to one-third now and cultivation is taken up in a few hundred acres on a regular basis, says Mr. Kalathungal.

“'Government incentives are not reaching the farmer on time. People are more interested in aquaculture than Pokkali farming because of higher returns,” he says.

Conflict of interests between paddy farmers and an aquaculture lobby has resulted in counterproductive measures, according to him. Salty water has to be pumped out to prepare the fields, but breaches in outer bunds occur at times raising doubts of sabotage. Coordinated action by the police, Revenue and Agriculture departments is required to thwart such attempts, he says.

The government is offering a minimum support price of Rs.50 a kg of Pokkali paddy. The private sector is ready to buy Pokkali rice at Rs.150 a kg, but the current production is not enough to meet the domestic and foreign demand.

The Agency for Development of Aquaculture (ADAK), a government agency, offers schemes to support the twin farming pattern, but the sector is plagued by scarcity of labour and poor mechanisation. Though transplantation is successfully done recently, non-availability of machines would pose problems.

ADAK has a project to cultivate Pokkali in 300 hectares —100 hectares each in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts — during a four-year period.

“Farmers needed to be convinced of the back end subsidy, and there was some hesitation initially,” U.S. Sajeev, head of the organisation, says.

“ADAK gives equal importance to aquaculture and Pokkali farming as it is mutually beneficial,” he says with an air of expectation.

Experts want the government to deploy workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme in the fields. But there is a similar demand from the aquaculture sector also, worsening the conflict of interests with the proponents of Pokkali farming.