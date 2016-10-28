‘80% of State’s chicken requirement met locally’

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in association with the Department of Animal Husbandry has launched Statewide awareness programmes on bird flu in the wake of the recent outbreak of the disease among ducks in the Kuttanad area.

The programme was aimed at sensitising poultry farmers, consumers, local body representatives, para-veterinarians, and veterinarians to various aspects of the disease, B. Sunil, professor, Department of Veterinary Public Health, KVASU said. There was no need for panic as the outbreak was due to the H5N8 viral strain, which was not zoonotic (it would not be transmitted to humans), Dr. Sunil said.