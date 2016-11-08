Special grama sabha passes resolution

A special grama sabha of Ward-III of the Naranammoozhy panchayat on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution against permitting granite quarrying and crusher units in the Chembanmudy hill.

This was the first time that a special grama sabha had been convened to discuss the issue and take the crucial decision.

Written request

The special grama sabha was convened on the basis of a written request by the panchayat members.

Panchayat vice-president Valsamma Purushothaman presided over the meeting.

The resolution against granite quarrying was presented by P.J. Sabu. A total of 313 persons signed the resolution.

Need to protect

Addressing the grama sabha, the villagers stressed the grave need to protect Chembanmudy, which is regarded as the tallest hill in the district that stands 3825 ft above mean sea level.

Many of the participants were of the view that the panchayat committee had taken an anti-environment and anti-people stance by considering the request for granite quarrying at Chembanmudy in violation of various laws and rules pertaining to it as well as the Western Ghats protection.

The hazardous silica dust flying from the quarry was also a major threat posed to public health in the locality.

Cases of cancer as well as skin and and lung ailments were on the rise in Chembaoly-Vakamukku areas, they said.

Expert team

An expert team attached to the Geological Survey of India had categorically stated in 2013 that no granite quarrying should be permitted at Chembanmudy.

Now, with the grama sabha resolving strictly against granite quarrying in the region, the panchayat committee will not at all be in a position to grant licence for the same.