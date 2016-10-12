<em> </em>Power generation to go up by 1,100 MW over next three years

The government will ensure that there is no load-shedding or power cut next summer, despite the precarious storage position in hydroelectric projects caused by the rainfall deficit this year, Electricity Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

Addressing a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists here on Tuesday, he said the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had worked out a contingency plan to tide over the summer months. “Following a weak southwest monsoon, the inflow into reservoirs has slowed down to 45 per cent of the normal rate. This poses a serious crisis for the State,” he said.

Mr. Surendran said the government had initiated steps for the purchase of 150 MW of power to meet the soaring demand during the peak summer months of April and May.

Efforts were on to conserve the water in reservoirs by maximising dependence on power purchased from other States.

Simultaneously, efforts were on to complete the Edamon-Kochi transmission corridor to bring power into the state. As many as 21 sub stations would also be commissioned by March 2017.

The Minister said the government had worked out a calender to augment power generation by 1,100 MW over the next three years. This includes 700 MW of solar power and 100 MW of wind energy.

The first phase of a 200-MW solar park at Kasaragod was expected to be commissioned next January.

A task force had been set up to monitor the project and ensure its completion in three years. The proposal for another 200-MW solar park in Kasaragod district was ready and awaiting Cabinet clearance for acquisition of 1,000 acres. Another 100 MW of energy would be generated by solar power plants to be installed in land owned by the KSEB.