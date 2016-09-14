Police keep extra vigil in Kannur

Festive ambiance gripped the town on the eve of Thiruvonam as people went on a shopping spree at fairs and market places, even as the police have launched extra security measures. Streets and footpaths were crowded.

There was heavy rush for purchasing flowers, vegetables, and clothes. Festival season fairs including khadi, handloom and entertainment fairs at the Collectorate and Police Grounds here were teeming with buyers. Many parts of the town experienced traffic gridlocks on Wednesday.

Police personnel were deployed in different spots to control crowds and traffic. The police also strengthened patrolling. A major concern for the police is the tense situation in parts of the district following the recent clashes between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Raids conducted

The police officials said that multi-level security arrangements were made to avert escalation of violence.