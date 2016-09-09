Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State was not for a confrontation with the Centre on its decision to scrap the Planning Commission and Five Year Plans.

Briefing reporters after the first full board meeting of the reconstituted State Planning Board here on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the State would go ahead with its plan to have the Five Year Plans and also work with the newly formed Niti Ayog. The State would have no difficulty in implementing projects proposed by the Niti Ayog. It would do so even as it places emphasis on projects forming part of its own Five Year Plan. The State would also give due importance to Centrally sponsored schemes, despite its reservations about the norms of such schemes. The government hopes to have a Five Year Plan outlay of Rs.2 lakh crore, up from Rs.1.02 lakh crore of the 12 Plan. The actual size of the Plan would be finalised in two months, he said.

Earlier, addressing the Planning Board meeting, Mr. Vijayan said the people were looking up to the 13 Five Year Plan to put the State on the path of comprehensive development. The Plan formulation should be guided by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) manifesto, which had promised creation of a corruption-free, secular and developed Kerala. The government has already begun to erase corruption and the results have already begun to show. The government is keen about increasing investment in infrastructure, creating more jobs and ensuring social and gender justice, he said.

The Chief Minister hoped that each department and development agency would do a self-critical evaluation of the work done by them in the past and asked the Planning Board members to ensure that the deliberations and decisions of working groups to be constituted for drafting the Plan are reflected in the Plan proposals. There could be projects that have been dragging on for years or have become irrelevant. The Planning Board and the agencies concerned should see to it that this shortcoming is addressed seriously. There must also be a keen effort to ensure people’s participation in Plan formulation and, more importantly, on its implementation, he said.

Ministers T.M. Thomas Isaac, E. Chandrasekharan, and Kadannappally Ramachandran; Planning Board Vice-Chairman V.K. Ramachandran, and members B. Ekbal, Mridul Eapen, K.N. Harilal, T. Jayaraman, R. Ramakumar, and K. Raviraman; Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand; Additonal Chief Secretary (Finance) K.M. Abraham; Planning Board member secretary V.S. Senthil attended the meeting.