No action yet on transgenders case

No action has yet been taken against the police personnel who allegedly assaulted two transgender artistes who were here to participate in an arts festival organised by the Kerala State Literacy Mission last week.

Meanwhile, the Town police have registered a case against unidentified transgender persons under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Transgender artistes Susmi and Jasmin were reportedly beaten up at 2.30 a.m. on December 28 when they were walking along P.M. Taj Road, near S.M. Street, after a practice session.

The police registered cases against two identified policemen attached to the Kasaba police station as the incident caused widespread furore.

Unreachable

Though The Hindu tried to reach the Circle Inspector in charge of the investigation over the phone on Wednesday, he remained unreachable. Personnel at the Town police station, where the case has been registered, said they had no clue about the progress of the investigation.

Though it had been reported earlier that an additional sub-inspector and a civil police officer attached to the Kasaba police station were suspected to be involved in the incident, no department-level action has been taken against them.

District Collector U.V. Jose, who is also the district magistrate, had directed the city police chief to take action against the accused after the transgender artistes met him and described their ordeal and the mental and physical torture they had suffered.

Snatching case

Meanwhile, sources at the Town police station revealed that they had registered a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act against unidentified transgender persons after examining closed-circuit television footage from the area.

This follows a series of complaints about people dressed up as women snatching valuables from passers-by in the area, they added.