The election to the managing committee of the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce (NMCC) here was held on Wednesday amidst police protection and in the presence of observer appointed as per the the High Court order.

The polling that began in the afternoon was completed by 7 p.m.

NMCC officials said that the results would be announced after completing the formalities and prescribed scrutiny.

The election was held at the Chamber Hall here.

Expected to win

When contacted, incumbent vice-president of the NMCC C.V. Deepak, who is the presidential candidate in the official panel, said that the candidates in the official panel were expected to win.

He said that that incumbent committee moved the High Court seeking police protection for holding the election.

The court also appointed an observer for the election, he said.

A section of NMCC members earlier fielded their panel of candidates to contest in the election to the 11-member managing committee.

Violating rules

They had also moved the Munsif Court here saying that the returning officer for the election was contesting in the election in violation of the rules.

Though the returning officer was replaced and a new returning officer was appointed for holding the election, the section opposing the official panel said it could not be accepted.

It was in this context that the official section of the NMCC moved the High Court seeking protection to hold the election.

Rebel panel

Though the section supporting the rebel panel is said to have abstained from the election, it could not be confirmed.

Mr. Deepak said that all formalities under the Company Law have been complied with for holding the election.