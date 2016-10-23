National » Kerala

Thrissur, October 23, 2016
Updated: October 23, 2016 05:38 IST

Nisham has access to mobile phone: brother

  • Staff Reporter
The police have started investigation into the complaint with the help of the cyber cell against Mohammed Nisham

Mohammed Nisham, who was convicted for murdering a security guard in his apartment complex, is leading a luxurious life in the Central Prison in Kannur, his brother and business partner A.A. Rasaq has said.

In a complaint to Thrissur rural police chief Nishanthini, Mr. Rasaq alleged that Nisham, who was sentenced to double life imprisonment in the murder case, was making mobile phone calls to workers in their company and creating trouble.

Business partners

Rasaq and Nisham are partners in Kings Beedi Company in Thirunelveli.

“He is leading a luxurious life in jail with the help of the prison staff. He calls from the jail using Ph: 9746576553 and 8769731302. He is demanding us to utilise the business profit for conducting his case and has threatened to chop off my hands and legs if the money is not used for the case,” Mr. Rasaq said in his complaint.

Mr. Rasaq also said that Nisham had links with a convict involved in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case and had threatened to kill him and his brother using the prisoners.

Police protection sought

The complainant sought police protection. Mr. Rasaq is claimed to have the telephone recording of the conversation he had with Nisham. Police sources said they had started investigation into the complaint with the help of the cyber cell to ascertain if Nisham had been using mobile phones in jail.

Relatives of the murdered security guard Chandrabose also had complained to the police that jail authorities were helping Nisham. Jamanthi, wife of Chandrabose, had demanded action against the jail officials involved.

Behera seeks details

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has said that he will seek details from the Director General of Police (Prisons) in connection with a complaint that Nisham had used mobile phone from the Kannur Central Jail.

Speaking to the media in Kozhikode on Saturday, Mr. Behera said that if Nisham had enjoyed undeserving facilities at the jail, then it was a serious issue.

However, it was up to the jail authorities to inquire into the incident. If there was any security breach, it would also be inquired, he added.

“Nisham is making mobile phone calls to workers in their company and creating trouble”

