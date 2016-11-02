Evidence collected at blast site link the terror act to a mysterious group named ‘Base Movement’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun investigation into the blast that took place at Malappuram Collectorate compound on Tuesday.

A team led by Dy. SP Abdul Khader reached the city on Wednesday morning and examined the evidence collected from the site. The entire compound was shaken when an improvised explosive device (IED) kept under a parked car near the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court went off at 12.55 p.m. on Tuesday.

A pen drive and a notice were recovered from the blast site, linking the terror act to a mysterious group named ‘Base Movement’.

Without divulging anything about teh group behind the act, one of the NIA team members said the blast had much similarity to that which had taken place in Kollam and Mysuru in the recent months.

Inspector General of Police (Thrissur range) M.R. Ajit Kumar too visited the blast site and held discussions with the investigating officials.

Meanwhile, the State government has said that a special investigation team, led by Narcotic Cell Dy. SP P.T. Balan, would investigate the case.