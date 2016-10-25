The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report within two weeks from the government on the lack of health care facilities at Kerala’s lone tribal grama panchayat Edamalakkudy.

In its directive to the Chief Secretary, the commission warned that it would be forced to act on its own if the government failed to respond within the stipulated time.

In response

The move is in response to a petition filed by social activist K. Govindan Nampoothiri.

Talking to The Hindu here, Mr. Nampoothiri said he was forced to approach the NHRC last week when a tribal from Edamalakkudy died of stroke before reaching the nearest hospital, located about 40 km from his settlement.

Promise of manpower

“A ten-bed hospital with a full-time doctor was promised to the tribal community at Edamalakkudy by the then SC/ST Minister P.K. Jayalakshmi. However, no follow-up action had been taken. Despite the assurance, successive governments failed to bring about any relief to Edamalakkudy,” he said.

In its order, the NHRC pointed out that Edamalakkudy’s primary health centre had only two nurses and the services of a doctor was available only once a week.

“There is no facility to address emergency health needs of the 2,886 residents of the tribal panchayat with no road connectivity to the outside world. As it is located deep inside forests, the village has to carry ailing members on shoulders to hospitals in Munnar,” the commission observed.

As there is no motorable road to Edamalakkudy, even the panchayat office is located outside the village at Devikulam.

Tribespeople have to walk 48 km through dense forests to reach Devikulam.