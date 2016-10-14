: The ongoing land acquisition process for widening the National Highway in the district to 45 metres will be completed by March next.

The authorities have issued notification for the acquisition of 34 hectares of private land under the first phase, Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition National Highway) Y.M.C. Sukumaran said.

The Maharashtra-based Amod Constructions has been entrusted with the structural valuation of buildings that have to be demolished as part of the four-lane road widening works. The Forest and Agriculture departments would assess the valuation of trees and standing crops that have to be cleared for the project, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a meeting of senior district officials on October 18 to assess the progress of the survey works, he said.

The surveyed land would be notified to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for awarding appropriate compensation to the evicted people, he said.

The Special Deputy Collector said the ambitious project was targeted to be completed in a span of two years thereby easing the acute traffic congestion in the State.