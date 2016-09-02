The National Green Tribunal nod for the Vizhinjam International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport is a recognition to the 18-month study on the environment, social impact and technical aspects of the “dream project” of Kerala as per the 2011 Terms of Reference (TOR) of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The NGT’s judgement on Friday dismissing the plea to revoke the environment clearance is also a recognition to the commitment shown by the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) team led by the Environment Engineer, S. Ajith and the L&T Ramboll that carried out the study, former Managing Director and CEO, VISL, A. S. Suresh Babu told The Hindu.

“It was a comprehensive and sincere study carried out as per the TOR. In addition to the mandatory consultation of the District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, as many as 45 consultations were held”, Mr. Suresh Babu, who recently stepped down as the MD and CEO, said.

The NGT directive to set up a seven-member expert committee to monitor the works and to ensure that it meets every six months is a welcome decision, he said.

For the State, the judgement is also a big boost for the infrastructure projects. The VISL and the Adani Group, which is building the seaport, are also euphoric over the judgement as the litigation was on from April 2011.

The project got environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone clearance on January 3, 2014. The activists claimed that the project was being established in the area which was once protected under the 1991 notification.