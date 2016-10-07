Delay in getting airworthiness certificate from Director General of Civil Aviation

The seaplane project of the government, launched ceremonially amidst much fanfare as well as protest, has been dawdling for over two years now.

The brand new seaplane brought to Kerala by a private aviation group in October last year is yet to launch commercial operations, mainly because of the delay in getting airworthiness certificate from the Director General of Civil Aviation. It has remained idle for a year at the Cochin international airport.

A representative of the group told The Hindu that the process for receiving the certificate was lengthy. Aviation Department officials would have to undertake a series of tests prior to issuing the certificate, he said. He was unable to give any time frame for operating the flights in the absence of the required certifications.

The operator has been planning to launch flights in the Kochi-Lakshadweep sector initially. Parking charges for the aircraft, idling at the airport, will have to be paid by the operator though the commercial operations have not commenced.

Interestingly, a report published in The Hindu in July this year on the state of affairs in the seaplane sector in Kerala has been tagged on the Facebook page of the International Seaplane Pilots Association and has attracted comments from aviation experts. The association responded to the news item, saying “Unsure buddy. This country has had an incredibly difficult time getting things off the ground”.

“ The Hindu refers to a ‘10-seater amphibian aircraft’, most probably a Caravan.. Good luck to those guys with a heavenly administration, red tape and bribes,” Christian Fournier, Captain, Gulfstream G450/G550, Corporate Flight Department, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, said.

Kaiser Sosay, an aviation professional in Vancouver, British Colombia, commented: “What is it they say? The British invented bureaucracy, but the Indians perfected it.”

Significantly, State governments are vying with each other on ease of doing business in order to woo large investments. The seaplane project could be a bad testimonial for Kerala, as things stand now.

A seaplane operator, Mehair, launched flights in Maharashtra in 2014 but the operations have reportedly not been able to reach break-even so far. Nevertheless, the operator is understood to be planning to widen its reach. The Union government had recently hinted at seaplane operations between Mumbai and Goa. Perhaps such a development could be a good augury for Kerala’s seaplane operators.