The police here arrested a five-member gang, with Rs. 6 lakh worth cash of the newly introduced Rs. 2,000 notes.

The gang was offering upto Rs. 7 lakh in the new Rs. 2,000 notes in exchange for Rs. 10 lakh in demonetised notes.

The police arrested P. Harris, 39, P. Nissar, 32, his brother M. Noushad, 39, C.H. Siddique, 39, all of them hailing from Neeleshwaram and Muhammed Shefique, 30, resident of Palakkunnu and impounded their car, Kasaragod Town Circle Inspector Abdul Rahim said.

They were remanded in judicial custody, he added.