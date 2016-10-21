Vice Admiral S.V. Bhokare took charge as the Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here on Thursday.

A press release issued by the INA said that a ceremonial guard of honour was presented on the occasion. Earlier in the day, Vice Admiral Bhokare paid homage at the INA war memorial — Prerna Sthal — by placing a wreath.

The new INA Commandant had held various staff and operational appointments, including Command of Submarine Squadron as Commodore Commanding Submarines (West) and Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Eastern Naval Command.

Seventh Commandant

On being promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, the officer had been appointed as Flag Officer Submarines from September 2012 for three years and Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet from 2015 onwards, the release said, adding that he was promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral on Thursday and took over as the seventh Commandant of the academy. A specialist in navigation and direction and a graduate of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, Vice Admiral Bhokare had attended the Higher Command Course at the Army War College, Mhow, and holds a Master’s degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Australian Defence College, Canberra, the release said. The officer belongs to the submarine arm of the Indian Navy, the release noted, adding that in his Naval career spanning 32 years, he had commanded three frontline submarines — INS Sindhughosh, Sindhudhvaj, and Sindhushastra — besides Guided Missile Frigate INS Beas and submarine base INS Vajrabahu.

Recipient of Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) and Nao Sena Medal (NM), he is the first officer from the submarine arm to take over the reins as Commandant of the INA.